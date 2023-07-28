Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.

The varsity spokesman told media here on Friday that Nourin Aman daughter of Aman Ullah Khan was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Botany, Kashif Iqbal Sahibzada son of Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Biochemistry, Abdul Qadeer son of Abdul Ghafoor in the subject of Commerce, Atia Rehman daughter of Sana-ur-Rehman in the subject of Zoology, Bilal Ghazanfar son of Ghazanfar Ali in the subject of International Relations, Usman Pasha son of Pasha Parviz in the subject of Biochemistry, Rukhtasha Munir daughter of Malik Muhammad Munir in the subject of Molecular Biology and Forensic Sciences, Tian Xuefeng son of Tian Min in the subject of history, Muhammad Saeed Ali son of Ghulam Abbas Khan in the subject of urdu and Syed Muhammad Raza Zaidi son of Syed Tanveer Alam Zaidi in the subject of Political Science.