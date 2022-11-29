UrduPoint.com

Punjab University To Organise Symposium On Nov 30th

November 29, 2022

Punjab University department of political science will organise one-day symposium on "Grand National Dialogue on Pakistan's Political and Governance Issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University department of political science will organise one-day symposium on "Grand National Dialogue on Pakistan's Political and Governance Issues: Navigating for a Sustainable Future" on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10 a.m at Al Raazi Hall.

PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, CEO PILDAT Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, former governor Punjab Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and others will address the event.

