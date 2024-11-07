- Home
Punjab Wants To Benefit From US Experience In Agriculture: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) United States Consul General in Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins Thursday met Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.
During the meeting bilateral discussion was held on agri e-machinization, latest technology, anti smog measures, pesticides and fertilizers act, said a handout issued here.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Punjab wanted to benefit from America's experience in the field of agriculture.
He said that Punjab government was focusing on development of agriculture sector under the dynamic leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
He further said that 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme' was being implemented at a cost of Rs 400 billion.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Punjab government was going to start rental services programme of modern agriculture machinery very soon adding that machinery would be available to farmers on subsidy.
He said that all initiatives aimed at reducing cost of production of farmers besides increasing per acre yield of crops.
A modern lab was being set up in Lahore to check samples of fertilizers and pesticides, he maintained.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo also spoke on this occasion.
