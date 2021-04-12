MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :In a rare feat achieved by the Punjab's polio programme,its polio environmental sites have tested negative for the crippling virus.

Polio environmental samples taken from Multan, Lahore, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, RY Khan, Faisalabad and Sargodha have tested negative.

A spokesperson for Punjab Polio Programme informed that the samples were taken from 20 sites in 12 high risk districts in March.

"Samples turning out negative is a great feat achieved by dint of the hard work of polio workers and their supervisors", he quoted Ms Sundas Irshad, head of the polio programme in Punjab as saying.

"Punjab has not seen any child being affected with polio since October which is a proof that we are in the right direction in war against polio", she stated.

"However this does not mean that war is won against polio. We will continue to vaccinate children belonging to mobile and high-risk communities travelling to and from the province", she added.

"Continue vaccinating your children whenever polio teams knock at your doorsteps until polio is completely eradicated", the head of the polio programme appealed to the parents.

Pakistan reported 84 polio cases during the last year with Punjab contributing 14 cases in the national tally. In 2021,only one polio case have been reported from Balochistan and none from Punjab, he concluded.