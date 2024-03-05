Open Menu

Putin Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Election As PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Putin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Russian president highlighted the friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in his important capacity as head of government, the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said on its X timeline.

