NA Speaker Hails Security Forces For Crushing Indian-sponsored Militants In Mastung
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday paid rich tribute to the security forces for successfully eliminating four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Mastung.
In his statement, the Speaker expressed profound pride in the steadfast courage and dedication of the armed forces, especially in their resolute campaign against the menace of Fitna al Hindustan—terrorist militants acting as Indian proxies.
He emphasized that the entire nation stands united behind its security forces, whose sacrifices continue to safeguard the sovereignty of Pakistan.
Ayaz Sadiq underscored the urgent need to decisively crush all elements engaged in terrorism under foreign patronage, especially those operating with Indian support.
He highlighted that the bravery and resilience of the armed forces serve as a bulwark for the defense of the motherland.
He praised the relentless efforts of the security forces to eradicate Indian sponsored militancy, calling their actions commendable and vital for ensuring the nation’s peace, stability, and progress.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq concluded by praising the armed forces for their pivotal role in ensuring national security and reiterated the Parliament’s full support for their mission to protect Pakistan from all threats.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker hails security forces for crushing Indian-sponsored militants in Mastung2 minutes ago
-
Floods caused unprecedented devastation in Punjab, KP, GB: Afzal Chan12 minutes ago
-
Cop fatally injured in road accident with speeding car dies12 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Fateha Khawani to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing12 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot cracks down on unhealthy food12 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue campaign reviewed at DC Office Attock32 minutes ago
-
Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik nominated BSP Chairperson32 minutes ago
-
Govt. prioritizing relief, recovery in flood-hit areas: Tariq Fazal42 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest six in crackdown on gutka/mawa trade42 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, mother injured in balcony collapse incident42 minutes ago