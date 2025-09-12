Open Menu

NA Speaker Hails Security Forces For Crushing Indian-sponsored Militants In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday paid rich tribute to the security forces for successfully eliminating four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Mastung.

In his statement, the Speaker expressed profound pride in the steadfast courage and dedication of the armed forces, especially in their resolute campaign against the menace of Fitna al Hindustan—terrorist militants acting as Indian proxies.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands united behind its security forces, whose sacrifices continue to safeguard the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq underscored the urgent need to decisively crush all elements engaged in terrorism under foreign patronage, especially those operating with Indian support.

He highlighted that the bravery and resilience of the armed forces serve as a bulwark for the defense of the motherland.

He praised the relentless efforts of the security forces to eradicate Indian sponsored militancy, calling their actions commendable and vital for ensuring the nation’s peace, stability, and progress.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq concluded by praising the armed forces for their pivotal role in ensuring national security and reiterated the Parliament’s full support for their mission to protect Pakistan from all threats.

