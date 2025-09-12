Floods caused unprecedented devastation in Punjab, KP, GB: Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the recent floods have caused unprecedented devastation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently visited Kasur, where he received a briefing from the local administration and inspected affected areas. During the visit, he acknowledged the efforts made by the Punjab government.

Chan noted that thousands of families have been displaced, crops and livestock destroyed.

He said the unchecked role of the timber mafia and deforestation had aggravated the effects of climate change.

Highlighting the situation in Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Chiniot, he said rice crops had been wiped out and livestock severely affected.

The PPP Information Secretary urged both Federal and provincial governments to act responsibly, devise a transparent relief policy, and ensure that aid reaches the affected communities without delay.