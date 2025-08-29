- Home
Qalam Qafila Felicitates PIO, Zia Sarhadi Over Nominations For Prestigious National Awards
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Qalam Qafila Pakistan, an organization representing prominent writers, poets, journalists, columnists and intellectuals of the country, has felicitated Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hassan and Chairman Abaseen Columnist Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi over their nomination for prestigious national awards of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Imtiaz, respectively.
According to a statement issued here on Friday, the felicitation was issued by Qalam Qafila Pakistan during its meeting under the chairmanship of the organization’s chairman, senior journalist and columnist, Nayyar Sarhadi.
The meeting was attended by selected poets, intellectuals, journalists and writers from all over the country.
Addressing the meeting, Nayyar Sarhadi, Syed Jamal Zaidi, Muhammad Askari Naqvi, Rifaat Anjum, Asia Haroon Asi and other participants congratulated all the personalities who received national awards from Government of Pakistan.
The meeting said that both personalities Mubashir Hassan and Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi belong to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but their good services have their own unique place at the national level.
As a civil servant, Mubashir Hassan's services and efforts for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its most important subsidiary, the Press Information Department, are commendable.
Similarly, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, besides being a businessman and social figure, is also a prolific columnist and holds a high position in society due to his excellent expertise in various national-level fields.
The meeting participants observed that Pakistan's trade relations with the brotherly Islamic country of Afghanistan, Afghan transit trade, trade agreements with Central Asian states and customs clearance in all matters, and his immense insight in social circles, have made Zia Sarhadi a very high figure.
He has also written three famous books on Sufism and a collection of his columns has been published under the name of Yaqeen Muqam.
For a long time, he has been serving as the president of the Abasin Columnists Association, an organization of renowned columnists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they added.
His published columns have always been helpful in guiding economists for the improvement of the country's economy and economic condition.
The act of conferring national honors on both the personalities by the Government of Pakistan is commendable and Qalam Qafila will soon organize a reception in honor of them.
