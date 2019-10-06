UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qandeel's Absconding Brother Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Qandeel's absconding brother arrested

MULTAN, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested the last accused of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case Muhammad Arif here Saturday, police officials said.

SHO Muzaffarabad police station Bashir Haraj said Muhmmad Arif, a brother of Qandeel Baloch, who had remained absconding during the trial and now has been taken into custody with the help of Interpol, he concluded.

Earlier, the trial court had announced its verdict of awarding life imprisonment to main accused Muhammad Waseem whereas Arif was then declared absconder with order to begin his trial after his arrest.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Social Media Qandeel Baloch Muzaffarabad Court

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approval of E-Commerce Policy to boost IT, ..

1 hour ago

Thunder- rain likely in Karachi

1 hour ago

Diploma course in Healthcare & Clinical Governance ..

2 hours ago

NAB terms news item concocted; laments media group ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade delivers solid gro ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.