QAU Alumni Elections: Former Students Organise Rally
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A grand ceremony was organised under the aegis of the Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Founders Group, wherein former students of the university participated to support the group’s success in the upcoming university alumni election to be conducted on April 15.
Key officials of the Founders Group participated in the ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam University on Friday.
Wajahat Latif, the Joint Secretary of the Founders Group, addressed the gathering, highlighting the group’s history of service, performance, and development within the university.
Latif emphasised the exemplary performance of the Founders Group across various sectors, including scholarships, welfare, sports events, and medical facilities for both male and female students.
He stressed the importance of voting as a trust and urged attendees to support those who have worked for the betterment of the university and its students.
The group outlined its manifesto, which includes plans to organise a job fair for graduates and activate the Career Council to provide guidance, internships, scholarships, and study abroad opportunities.
Additionally, they pledged to plant fifty to one hundred thousand saplings during the spring with the support of Lahore University.
During the ceremony, Rashida Maheen Malik, an Assistant professor at the Pakistan Studies Department of Federal urdu University, recited poems in Saraiki and Urdu, while Mansoor and Jandad Shah, two of the university’s graduating students, presented Rabab tunes.
Murtaza Noor, the General Secretary of the Founders Group, introduced the group’s panel and highlighted their past achievements, including donations of musical instruments, the installation of water filtration plants in hostels, the provision of electric bikes, scholarships, and national campaigns against land occupation.
The Founders Group also announced plans to provide over 200 scholarships worth $500 million to female students, establish a $200 million endowment fund, and build a leadership club with guest rooms, a multi-purpose hall, play areas, and a faculty lounge.
Additionally, they proposed a discount card for leaders to avail discounts at quality health and entertainment outlets.
The ceremony was attended by students from the first batch of Quaid-i-Azam University, who also shared their thoughts on the occasion.
