Qawwali Performance Held At Canadian Parliament

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2023 | 11:15 AM

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

The Qawwali event brings together "the Sound of Pakistan: Mystical Sufi Music and Dinner" through a combination of various Sufi musical colours scattered from Khyber to Mehran in Pakistan.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) The event was organized by Pakistani Canadian Senator Salma Ataullahjan and MP Paul Chiang in association with the Pakistan High Commission, at the historical Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa.

Canadian Parliamentarians, Senators, MPs, senior government officials, High Commissioners, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community were entertained by a splendid display of mystical Sufi music of Pakistan through a soulful performance of famous Qawwali singers Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal Brothers in the Canadian capital.

A large number of Pakistani diaspora was also gathered on the occasion to lend a touch of 'Pakistaniat' to the colourful evening.

