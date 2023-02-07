Quaid-e-Azam Monument near Expo Center is likely to complete soon: Administrator

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work of Quaid-e-Azam Monument near the Expo Center.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work of Quaid-e-Azam Monument near the Expo Center.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Monument will further enhance the beauty of the Expo Center.

He said that work in the every department was being done for the betterment of district East and for the improvement of roads and streets.

He also reviewed the work on Stadium Road Nursery, construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-10 and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-15.