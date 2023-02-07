UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Monument Near Expo Center Is Likely To Complete Soon: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work of Quaid-e-Azam Monument near the Expo Center.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Monument will further enhance the beauty of the Expo Center

He said that work in the every department was being done for the betterment of district East and for the improvement of roads and streets.

He also reviewed the work on Stadium Road Nursery, construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-10 and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-15.

