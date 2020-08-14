UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e-Azam Wanted To See Pakistan As A Real Islamic Welfare State: Ch.Fawad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Quaid-e-Azam wanted to see Pakistan as a real Islamic welfare state: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to see the country as Islamic welfare state in a real sense but unfortunately we were still failed to make it according to his vision.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said it was also the desire of the prime minister to make the country a Islamic welfare state in a real sense.

The minister said people of academia like philosophers and scholars brought the changes in the most of the societies but not the politicians because political people hesitated to take unpopular decisions.

He said extremist mind of set had always damaged the country and it was still danger for Pakistan.

Replying to a question, although both of systems including presidential and parliamentary were democratic but the parliamentary form of the government was better of the country, adding parliamentary form of government was not a competent but it was the powerful form the government.

The parliamentary form of the government was a real representative system but not the presidential, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Muhammad Ali Jinnah TV Government

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

44 minutes ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

59 minutes ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

2 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Iran Reserves Right to React to US Over Mahan Air ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.