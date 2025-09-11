District administration inspects flood damaged homes on Warsak road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District administration officials, including Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Ilyas Khan and Tehsil Nazim, Inam Khan, visited Officers Garden Colony at Warsak road to inspect damages received by a few houses due to recent floods in Buddni nullah.

Both Ilyas Khan and Inam Ullah Khan met with people of the area and examined the houses damaged by flooding.

Dwellers of the area welcomed the guests and apprised them about the damages and future threat to the locality due to floods in Buddni canal.

It merits a mention here that a house caved in on September 2, last at Officers Garden Colony on Warsak road after being damaged by flood water in Budani nullah. The falling structure of the house also damaged walls of a nearby home.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported in the incident as the owner, Advocate Qamar Ali Shah, while observing some sudden cracks in walls had vacated the house in the afternoon.

Talking to the locals, AC Ilyas Khan and Inam Ullah Khan assured local people about repair work in the area, including construction of a protective wall for safety of the dwelling.

They also held out assurance regarding payment of compensation to the owners of both houses damaged by floods.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Officers Colony Warsak Road, Advocate Rab Nawaz Khan, thanked both the officials for the visit to the area and expressed the hope for timely action over repair work, besides compensation to the owners of damaged houses.