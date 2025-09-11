Open Menu

District Administration Inspects Flood Damaged Homes On Warsak Road

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM

District administration inspects flood damaged homes on Warsak road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District administration officials, including Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Ilyas Khan and Tehsil Nazim, Inam Khan, visited Officers Garden Colony at Warsak road to inspect damages received by a few houses due to recent floods in Buddni nullah.

Both Ilyas Khan and Inam Ullah Khan met with people of the area and examined the houses damaged by flooding.

Dwellers of the area welcomed the guests and apprised them about the damages and future threat to the locality due to floods in Buddni canal.

It merits a mention here that a house caved in on September 2, last at Officers Garden Colony on Warsak road after being damaged by flood water in Budani nullah. The falling structure of the house also damaged walls of a nearby home.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported in the incident as the owner, Advocate Qamar Ali Shah, while observing some sudden cracks in walls had vacated the house in the afternoon.

Talking to the locals, AC Ilyas Khan and Inam Ullah Khan assured local people about repair work in the area, including construction of a protective wall for safety of the dwelling.

They also held out assurance regarding payment of compensation to the owners of both houses damaged by floods.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Officers Colony Warsak Road, Advocate Rab Nawaz Khan, thanked both the officials for the visit to the area and expressed the hope for timely action over repair work, besides compensation to the owners of damaged houses.

Recent Stories

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

23 minutes ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

38 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

2 hours ago
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

4 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan