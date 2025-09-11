Open Menu

Rescue Teams Continues Efforts To Shift Flood Affected People

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Rescue teams continues efforts to shift flood affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The rescue teams are continuing efforts to shift the flood-affected people to safe locations due to the rising water level in the Indus River.

According to Engineer Abdul Manan, in charge of Rescue 1122, Shaheed Benazirabad, the rescue team safely evacuated 15 flood victims from villager Aftab Zardari near Amri Bridge.

The rescued individuals included 8 men, 6 women, and 1 child. In addition, 33 solar panels, cots, wheat bags and other belongings of the villagers were also shifted to safe places through boats, said Rescue In-charge Abdul Manan.

APP/rzq/mwq

