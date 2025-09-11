Awareness Seminar On Upcoming Cervical Cancer Held At Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Health Department of Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar on the upcoming Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign at Darbar Hall. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani attended as the chief guest, while Director of NOREN Cancer Hospital, Dr Muhammad Sadiq Nohriyo, participated as guest of honor.
Addressing the seminar, the Deputy Commissioner said that the vaccination campaign will protect girls aged 9 to 14 years from cervical cancer and that it will begin in the District from September 15. He urged parents to cooperate with the district administration and health department and ensure their daughters receive this lifesaving vaccine. DC appealed to public and private educational institutions to extend full support to the health department teams during the campaign to achieve the set targets.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Sadiq Nohriyo highlighted that globally, one woman dies every two minutes due to cervical cancer. He said that in Pakistan, it is the second most common cancer among women aged 15 to 44. He explained that the disease is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and often shows no symptoms in the early stages, later developing into a severe and life-threatening condition.
He said in 2022 alone, 660,000 new cases were reported worldwide, with 350,000 deaths. He stressed that the HPV vaccine is being provided by the Sindh Government and is vital, as it protects against the virus and can save lives.
District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri and HPV Vaccination Campaign Focal Person Dr Riaz Shah informed that the national campaign will be conducted in Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Sindh from September 15 to 27. DHO said that in Shaheed Benazirabad District, the target is to vaccinate 166,000 girls, with 126 teams deployed for the campaign. He said that all necessary arrangements, including staff training, have been completed.
The seminar was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Dr Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, District education Officer Primary Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Secondary Humaira Mir, Director Private Schools Shahnaz Lakho, Med Suptd Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Dr Amina Brohi, Mir Muhammad Sial, and officials from health department.
