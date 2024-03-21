Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi Thursday said that no compro­mise is being made on quality of es­sential items across the division.

While reviewing performance of Price Magistrates at his office, the Commissioner urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. In an effort to en­sure the sale of essential commodi­ties at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the division and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations, said Abbasi.

The district administra­tion has intensified price control measures and raids are being conducted on daily basis, he added.

Abbasi advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering.

He said that district adminis­trations of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts were moni­toring the quality of essential items on a daily basis.

Adminstration had zero tolerance on the quality of daily use items, he added.