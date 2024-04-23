Open Menu

Quetta Administration Clears 15 Nullahs So Far During Cleanliness Drive: Hamza

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday said that the administration has cleared 15 out of 82 Nuhllas so far during the ongoing anti-encroachments and cleanliness drive launched in Quetta to keep the city clean and ensure the best sanitation.

On the direction of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Quetta Administration has initiated a cleanliness campaign and eliminated encroachments on the nuhllas of city to restore them to their original shape to prevent urban flooding situations in the city.

Talking to media persons alng with Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, Hamza Shafqaat said special efforts have been taken regarding the cleanliness of drains and ensured smooth flow of sewage water during rains to facilitate the Quetta dwellers.

Under the supervision of Administrator Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the corporation has collected over 200 tons of garbage from the nuhllas during the campaign.

He said the drains were blocked due to the negligence of the departments concerns.

Hamza said that any kind of negligence and carelessness would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the officers concerned on receiving the complaint.

He said the business community is also involved in blocking the drains. The Administer appealed to the citizens to keep the environment clean and remove encroachments on Nullahs as the sewerage lines were causing a massive stench, whereas the throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of the smooth flow of Nullah water.

Hamza Shafqaat said, "Our goal is to clean Quetta city and QMC has also accelerated the cleanliness work at Nullahs (natural watercourses) to ensure the smooth flow of water during rains."

He said after the recent cleaning campaign, drains will not be blocked in Quetta for the next 10 years.

He said around 200,000 tons of garbage is still lying in Quetta city.

Due to lack of funds QMC has not received petrol for cleanliness since the last 7 years, causing issues with collecting and disposing off the garbage.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind said the drains have not been cleaned in Quetta city for 20 years.

More Stories From Pakistan