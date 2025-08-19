Quetta Division Crowned Champion As 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 Conclude Across Province
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 wrapped up on with a vibrant closing ceremony, marking the end of one of the province’s largest multi-sport events.
Quetta Division emerged as the overall champion, followed by Sibi in second position and Loralai securing third, showcasing the athletic prowess of districts across Balochistan.
The ceremony drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of male and female athletes, officials, and sports enthusiasts from across the province.
Advisor to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, graced the event as the chief guest, accompanied by Secretary Sports Durra Baloch, Director General Sports Dr Yasir Bazai, Assistant Director Activities Asif Lango, and representatives from various sports associations.
In her address, Advisor Meena Majeed Baloch expressed pride in the strong participation of female athletes and emphasized the Games’ role in discovering new talent.
She noted that the event would serve as a vital stepping stone in preparing Balochistan’s athletes for the upcoming 35th National Games, where over 500 athletes from the province are expected to compete.
She reaffirmed that the successful execution of the Games reflects the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, who aims to engage youth in constructive and healthy activities through sports. “These Games are more than just competition—they are a celebration of unity, talent, and the future of Balochistan,” she said.
Meena Majeed Baloch announced that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs will continue to organize sports competitions throughout the year, ensuring consistent support and development opportunities for athletes across the province. She also highlighted the launch of Youth Resource Centers and training programs in modern fields like AI and vocational skills as part of broader youth empowerment initiatives.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of trophies and prizes to the winning teams, celebrating their achievements and encouraging continued excellence in sports.
