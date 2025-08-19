Students visit Safe City project

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Students from various educational institutions visited the Safe City project under the Police Internship Program,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,Manager Safe City Shahab Shahid and Assistant Manager Ali Yaseen briefed them on modern policing systems,including E-challan,police helpline 15,CCTV monitoring and other operations.

The students appreciated the use of advanced technology and lauded Safe City’s role in enhancing public safety and maintaining law and order in the district.