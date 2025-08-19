Woman sentenced 12 years of imprisonment in drug case

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A local court on Tuesday sentenced a female drug dealer to 12 years in prison in a narcotics case.

According to police spokesperson,the case (No. 943/23) was registered at Cantt police station.

Sub-Inspector Sohail Arshed led the investigation,which helped prove the charges against the accused.The court also imposed a fine on the convict.

Police said that strong actions will be taken against drug dealers and they will make the city free from drugs.