Woman Sentenced 12 Years Of Imprisonment In Drug Case
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A local court on Tuesday sentenced a female drug dealer to 12 years in prison in a narcotics case.
According to police spokesperson,the case (No. 943/23) was registered at Cantt police station.
Sub-Inspector Sohail Arshed led the investigation,which helped prove the charges against the accused.The court also imposed a fine on the convict.
Police said that strong actions will be taken against drug dealers and they will make the city free from drugs.
