DPO Reviews Security Plan For Rabi-ul-Awwal In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, chaired a meeting on Tuesday to finalize security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Rabi-ul-Awwal processions.

The meeting, attended by SP Havelian Muhammad Ishtiaq, office-bearers of the Havelian Milad Committee, members of the District Resolution Council, local elders and officials from the district administration and police, decided that processions will follow their traditional routes.

Participants assured full cooperation with the administration and police to ensure peace and security during the religious events. It was also agreed that a special committee would be formed within four months to resolve procession route issues permanently.

Speaking at the meeting, DPO Umar Tufail underlined the importance of religious harmony and cooperation, expressing confidence that with support from all stakeholders, the Rabi-ul-Awwal processions would be peaceful and well-organized.

