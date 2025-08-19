Wang Yi to visit Islamabad for 6th Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue on August 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in Islamabad on August 21 to co-chair the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday, the visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries aimed at deepening their longstanding “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

The upcoming dialogue will focus on reaffirming mutual support on each other's core interests, strengthening economic and trade cooperation, and reinforcing the shared commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.