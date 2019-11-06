UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quick Urdu News Rebranding As UrduPoint Videos

1 hour ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

Quick Urdu News Rebranding as UrduPoint Videos

UrduPoint—one of the top websites in Pakistan and the first largest Urdu website in the world, is rebranding its Quick Urdu News Facebook Page as UrduPoint videos for its national and international audiences.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Nov, 2019) UrduPoint—one of the top websites in Pakistan and the first largest Urdu website in the world, is rebranding its Quick Urdu News Facebook Page as UrduPoint videos for its national and international audiences. Now the people around the globe will be able to watch all videos just at one page of Urdupoint videos.
News content is of courses very important but the videos are of great worth as they not just provide information to the large audience but also make them realize that the information they are getting is real and based on facts, very far from the personal biases and fake news—which is a big challenge in the today’s virtual world.


Therefore, UrduPoint, with distinction of keeping its audience in Pakistan and around the world updated and informed about the latest happenings and events, is now all set to launch its new page "UrduPoint Videos".
The new venture is a pledge of its years’ long credibility and impartiality in this field of information and entertainment that its audience will have a platform where they can get accurate and correct information about areas of their interest in this modern age of global village. Link of Quick Urdu News page which will be rebranded is given below.

https://www.facebook.com/QuickUrduNews/

