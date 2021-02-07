UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Apprises Icelandic FM Of Rescue Operation For Missing Climber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Qureshi apprises Icelandic FM of rescue operation for missing climber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of Iceland Gudlaugur Thr Thrdarson spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on telephone regarding the missing Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the specific steps taken by the Pakistani authorities to search and rescue the missing mountaineers, according to a foreign office press release issued Saturday night.

Qureshi reassured that Pakistan would spare no effort and would extend all possible support in this regard.

Foreign Minister of Iceland Thrdarson appreciated the ongoing search and rescue operation for John Snorri and other members of the team by Pakistani authorities and thanked for the assistance being extended.\867

More Stories From Pakistan

