UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Launches 'Khushhal Pakistan' App For Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Qureshi launches 'Khushhal Pakistan' app for farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday launched a new agriculture application 'Khushhal Pakistan' to provide timely information to farmers.

Speaking at a ceremony here, he said economic and social progress could be made by focusing on the agriculture sector.

"For this purpose, a long time back, we laid foundation of the farmers' association." Its aim was to bring innovations to increase production of agriculture, he added.

He said, "We have fertile land and we have to utilize new ways to increase production of crops." He said, "Most of our population is directly or indirectly related to agriculture and the challenge is to make indebted country like Pakistan prosperous and bring it out of bondage of International Monetary Fund." He said he was using the word bondage to clarify that when a loan was taken from someone, he would give it on strict conditions.

He said Pakistan had the potential to fulfill its economic needs by using its water resources in a better way which was possible with the use of technology.

He said there were challenges in the agriculture sector, adding firstly a large section of society was living below the poverty line.

Provision of jobs was the second challenge while the third challenge was food security and all these challenges could be overcome by making the farmer prosperous.

The minister said capabilities of the public sector departments had decreased while the private sector was moving ahead, adding partnership of public and private sectors was needed to make progress.

He said an ordinary farmer wanted to build his home, educate his children and get medical treatment without selling his animals and this would be possible only by increasing farm production.

He said mobile phone was used by everyone and it should be determined how to use this facility for increasing productivity.

Today's farmer lacked information and if he would have timely information about weather he could save his seeds, he noted.

He said the farmer needed information about crop diseases and crop medicine so that he could take preventive measures.

Qureshi said farmer was complaining that he was not getting right price for his crop while urban residents were complaining about rising prices and this showed that profits were made by middlemen and hoarders.

With the use of digital technology, farmers could get timely information, he remarked.

He assured of his support in increasing digital literacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Weather Technology Shah Mehmood Qureshi Water Mobile Agriculture Progress Price All From Jobs

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia, Vietnam Stand for Full Implementation of A ..

Russia, Vietnam Stand for Full Implementation of ASEAN Declaration on South Chin ..

few seconds
 Pakistan produced 18.87 mln mobile units from Jan ..

Pakistan produced 18.87 mln mobile units from Jan to Oct 2021: Dawood

6 seconds ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

16 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

16 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.