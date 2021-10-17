UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Terms Economic Hardships As Temporary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that economic hardships were temporary as the government was trying its best to strengthen country's economy.

While talking to people, hailing from his constituency NA-156 here, the foreign minister stated the government was well aware of difficulties and problems of the masses. "Poverty alleviation is top priority of the incumbent government," he mentioned.

Ehsas Programme, Health Card Scheme and some other policies of the incumbent government would surely help reduce poverty and provide maximum relief to the poor people, said Qureshi.

The country was heading towards industrial development which would surely help in providing more jobs to the unemployed persons besides strengthening the national economy, added Qureshi.

Responding to inflation, the foreign minister stated that it was due to ill-conceived policies of the previous rulers.

Criticizing the Opposition, the FM stated those who chanted the slogan "sanctity of vote", actually violated the dignity of voters.

What both the PPP and PML-N had given to voters during last 30-years of their rule, he questioned. Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PPP and PML N looted national treasury and damaged the voters economically.

The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were making noise to conceal their corruption and avoid process of accountability, remarked Qureshi.

The incumbent government, however, committed to hold looters accountable, whether they belong to any political party or group.

Qureshi observed that the corrupt persons would have to face indiscriminate accountability process. The foreign minister said that economic diplomacy was launched to attract foreign investment.

Instructions have been issued to diplomatic missions abroad to bring the investors to Pakistan from across the globe."Pakistan is an attractive country for investment. The more foreign investment we have, the more employment opportunities there will be," stated FM Qureshi.

Earlier, the foreign minister attended different events in the city, including "Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference" at Police Lines.

