R.A Bazzar Police Station becomes ideal place for criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :R.A Bazaar Police Station has become ideal place for muggers and criminals where the police is playing the role of silent spectator.

According to available data, four incidents of street crime occurred on broad day light on gunpoint in the limits of R.A bazzar here on Wednesday.

The residents complained that this locality is safe heaven for the drug pushers, criminals, bottle runner and the locality earning a bad name for doing illegal business.

They alleged that the police patrolling is very rare in the area and the muggers are looting the innocent citizens on gunpoint during broad daylight.

A complainant Chaudhry Usman said that unknown motorcyclists stopped him early in the morning and took away cash, mobile phone on gun point.

Similarly, another incident was happened and the unknown motorcyclists snatch mobile phone on gun point and ran away from the scene.

In the third incident, a milkman was looted and unknown motorcyclists took away cash mobile and phone during robbery. The robbers snatched ornaments and cash from a house in Tench Bhatta.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has recently taken charge of offices and expressed their commitment to eliminate street crime.