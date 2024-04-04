Railways ensures smooth Eid operations amidst ample fuel reserves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways' Chief Executive Officer, Amir Ali Baloch, declared that the railway network is well-prepared for Eid operations, with no looming fuel crisis.

In a reassuring statement on Thursday he highlighted that the Railways have already secured sufficient High-Speed Diesel (HSD) oil, purchasing 1.5 million liters today.

Moreover, Baloch emphasized the timely deposit of mandatory salaries for PR employees, showcasing the financial stability of the organization.

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger demand during Eid, extra coaches will be added to the existing four passenger trains.

The CEO expressed confidence in the Railways' ability to navigate challenges, citing the successful implementation of policies. He projected a trajectory of continual improvement for the Railways, ensuring better services with each passing day. He said that this proactive approach aims to enhance passenger convenience and maintain the operational efficiency of Pakistan Railways.