Rain Likely In Most Part Of KP, Says Met Office
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) There is a possibility of intermittent rain in most of the districts of the province including districts of Hazara and Malakand divisions in the next 20 hours, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.
In the city of Peshawar, sometimes there will be clouds and sometimes there will be glimpses of the sun, according to the Department of Meteorology official. The minimum temperature of Peshawar is 16 while the maximum is likely to go up to 25 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The highest rainfall of 20mm in 20 hours has been recorded in Histan, 19 mm rain in Kalam, 18 mm in Dir and 13 mm in Chitral, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
