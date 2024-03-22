Open Menu

Rain Likely In Most Part Of KP, Says Met Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Rain likely in most part of KP, says Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) There is a possibility of intermittent rain in most of the districts of the province including districts of Hazara and Malakand divisions in the next 20 hours, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

In the city of Peshawar, sometimes there will be clouds and sometimes there will be glimpses of the sun, according to the Department of Meteorology official. The minimum temperature of Peshawar is 16 while the maximum is likely to go up to 25 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The highest rainfall of 20mm in 20 hours has been recorded in Histan, 19 mm rain in Kalam, 18 mm in Dir and 13 mm in Chitral, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chitral Dir Malakand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan