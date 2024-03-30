Open Menu

Rain, Thunderstorm Cause Tripping And Faults On Over 80 Feeders: IESCO

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Rain, thunderstorm cause tripping and faults on over 80 feeders: IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Stormy winds, thunderstorm, and rain on Saturday evening in jurisdiction of Islamabad Electric Supply Company caused tripping and faults on over 80 feeders in various circles of the company.

The affected feeders were included I-10/2, Bari Imam, Khana Dak, G 10/3, H-8, Lohi Bhair, Shahdara, Scheme 2, F 10/3, Peshawar Mor, Racecourse, Muslim Abad, Fatah Jhang, Hassan Abdal, Radio Pakistan and Siadpur, said spokesperson of IESCO.

He said that faults and tripping were also reported from Sadiqabad, Shams Colony, Muammadi Chowk, Dhok Syedian, Kashmir Road Chakri, New Rawat etc.

He said operation teams have been alerted and soon restoration work would be started after rain.

IESCO Chief Dr Amjad and operation director would personally supervising the restoration work from the central control room, the spokesperson said.

