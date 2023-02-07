Rain with snowfall expected in western, upper parts on 9-10 Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts on Thursday and Friday.

A westerly wave was likely to enter the country on February 08 (night) and likely to grip upper parts on 09th and may persist over northern areas till February 10.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur and Abbottabad from February 08-10.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from February 09 till February 10 (morning).

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman and Pishin on February 08 (night) and February 09.

About the possible impacts, moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from February 08 (evening/night) to February 10.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain "alert" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.