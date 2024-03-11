Open Menu

Ramzan Bazar Sets Up To Provide Edibles At Subsidized Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Mirpur district administration on Monday, has inaugurated a special Ramazan Bazar outside the Quaid-e-Azam cricket Stadium to provide essential food items to consumers at subsidized rates during the holy month.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riaz Chaudhry emphasized the importance of ensuring affordability of quality products. "The Ramzan Bazar will offer daily use and edible items at inexpensive rates compared to the general market," he stated.

Venders are obligated to display rate lists at conspicuous locations from 8:30 am to evening.

Tehsildar Mirpur Imran Yousaf Chaudhry will meticulously oversee the supply and distribution of subsidized edibles to Mirpur residents.

Across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, district administrations are taking rigorous measures to combat profiteering, hoarding, and artificial scarcity during and after Ramadan. Violators will face swift prosecution.

The authorities are committed to preserving the sanctity of the holy month. Ramzan bazaars in all ten AJK districts will offer a wide range of edibles, including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruits and grains at affordable prices.

