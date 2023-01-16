Rangers arrests two involved in cars, motorcycles theft

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Landhi and Korangi areas on Monday arrested two alleged accused of a gang involved in robberies, cars and motorcycles snatching

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Landhi and Korangi areas on Monday arrested two alleged accused of a gang involved in robberies, cars and motorcycles snatching.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the arrested were identified as Syed Faizan alias Faizi and Arsalan Ahmed.

Two snatched cars, five motorcycles and arms used in the crimes were recovered from their possession.

During initial interrogation they confessed their involvement in over 50 street crimes, snatching cash Rs. 0.3 million, more than 30 mobile phones, motorcycles and 15 vehicles.

The arrested accused used to sell snatched motorcycles in parts. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested both accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

