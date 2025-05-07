Rawalpindi's Traders Flay Indian Aggression, Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The business community of Rawalpindi on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian aggression and expressed solidarity with the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces.
The Central Traders' Association, which met under the chairmanship of Central President Punjab and Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, strongly condemned Indian attacks on innocent Pakistani citizens and mosques at midnight.
Tariq Jadoon, Sajid Butt, Rana Khurram, Raja Towhid, Sardar Saqib, Saifullah Khan, Anjum Nazir, Sardar Mushtaq, Chaudhry Kamran and other central office bearers attended the emergency meeting.
Shahid Ghafoor Paracha on the occasion said that the Pakistan Army was the bravest army in the world, which gave a befitting reply to Indian attack and turned its fighter jets into piles of ashes.
“India has proved by committing cowardly acts that (its prime minister) Narendra Modi himself is the biggest terrorist in the world.”
The entire Pakistani nation and business community stood like an iron wall alongside the Pakistan Army to defend the homeland, he added.
Meanwhile, the traders of the Commercial Market brought out a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
Addressing the rally, President of the Commercial Market Traders Association Malik Sohail Awan and others vowed that they like the entire nation stood by the Pakistan Army to protect the country's borders.
They said the Pakistan Army had given a befitting reply to India. The participants raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad.
The Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association also took out a rally to express solidarity with the country’s defence forces.
A large number of association members, business community workers and the public participated in the rally. They were holding national flags and cards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army.
Speaking on the occasion, Association President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said the armed forces personnel were sacrificing their lives to protect the motherland, and “we stand with them like a rock”.
APP/ihn-mwc
