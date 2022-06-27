RCB imposes ban on sale, purchase of sacrificial animals on roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roads and open places in cantonment areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of Cantonment Board Executive Officer Imran Gulzar had formed teams to check the illegal cattle markets in Cantonment areas, adding that no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas.

The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and all-out efforts would be made to keep the cantonment area neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

The authorities concerned had been instructed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Strict action would be taken against vendors found violating the orders besides imposition of heavy fines and confiscation of their animals.

The board had established a cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

He said that the board had auctioned the contract to establish temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road at Rs 80.6 million.

He said that the contract was awarded in a transparent manner to the highest bidder, Moeen Khan, who offered Rs 80.6 million in an auction in which 35 bidders participated.

He said the contractor would charge Rs2,000 per goat and sheep and Rs3,000 per cow and bull from the buyer.

The market was set up on modern lines where besides water, veterinary doctors were also available to check the health of the animals.

/395