RCCI Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A national flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to mark the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chairman Punjab board of Investment (BOI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar-ul-Haq were the chief guest on the occasion.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, group leader Sohail Altaf, representatives from the trade associations, Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Sarosh, former presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman BOI said that despite the Corona epidemic, fruit and vegetable exports had increased.

Economic indicators were turning positive, he said adding "We will provide all kinds of help and relief for the promotion of business." The role of Chamber of Commerce Rawalpindi has been significant during loack-down. Referring to Independence Day, he said that freedom was a blessing.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq said that during the lockdown best coordination was shown by the the Rawalpindi Chamber and the Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

"We will continue to move forward with support, cooperation and consultation. Our elders have made great sacrifices for Independence Day," he said.

Saboor Malik said, "It is a day of happiness, day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created." The RCCI chief urged the business community to adopt modern techniques to meet the challenges of new era.

"Let us pledge that we, in line with the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and the ideology of the Founder of the Nation, with faith, conviction, unity and discipline, will continue to strive to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country," he added.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony was also held.

