RCH Registered As Filter Clinic For Hepatitis Patients
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Localized Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Programme ( LHEAP) Dr Ansar Ishaq on Wednesday said that the Punjab government had registered the Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) Rawalpindi as urban Hepatitis Filter Clinic.
He told APP that free of cost check-up, screening and treatment facilities would be provided to the people at the RCH filter clinic.
Meanwhile, he informed that around 36,847 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the LHEAP drive started on July 10,2023.
He said that initially the project was launched in four union councils of the Rawalpindi city which was later extended to nine union councils of the district including UCs 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 32, 33 and 116.Around 1170 had been diagnosed positive for hepatitis including 185 positives for hepatitis B virus, 985 for hepatitis C and 15 positives for both HCV and HBV, he said and added that LHEAP’s teams had administered 20,231 doses of vaccine against hepatitis in nine UCs of the district so far. /395
