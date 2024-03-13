Open Menu

RCH Registered As Filter Clinic For Hepatitis Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Localized Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Programme ( LHEAP) Dr Ansar Ishaq on Wednesday said that the Punjab government had registered the Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) Rawalpindi as urban Hepatitis Filter Clinic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Localized Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Programme ( LHEAP) Dr Ansar Ishaq on Wednesday said that the Punjab government had registered the Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) Rawalpindi as urban Hepatitis Filter Clinic.

He told APP that free of cost check-up, screening and treatment facilities would be provided to the people at the RCH filter clinic.

Meanwhile, he informed that around 36,847 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the LHEAP drive started on July 10,2023.

He said that initially the project was launched in four union councils of the Rawalpindi city which was later extended to nine union councils of the district including UCs 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 32, 33 and 116.Around 1170 had been diagnosed positive for hepatitis including 185 positives for hepatitis B virus, 985 for hepatitis C and 15 positives for both HCV and HBV, he said and added that LHEAP’s teams had administered 20,231 doses of vaccine against hepatitis in nine UCs of the district so far.  /395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

4 minutes ago
 Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

4 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

4 minutes ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

4 minutes ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

4 minutes ago
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

8 minutes ago
 Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

8 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

10 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

8 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

8 minutes ago
 Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 comme ..

Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan