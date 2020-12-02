UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Ishaq Dar Adjourned Till Dec 16

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Reference against Ishaq Dar adjourned till Dec 16

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 16, on graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 16, on graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned it without further proceeding due to the absence of defense counsel.

The co-accused including Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

However, their counsel Qazi Misbah couldn't attend the proceeding due to his engagements in IHC.

During hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the case record had reached back fromIHC. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar December Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

15 minutes ago

Traders flay district admin for 'highhandedness' o ..

3 minutes ago

UK authorities asked to extradite Nawaz Sharif: Sh ..

3 minutes ago

UK Health Minister Says Ex-Neighbor Followed Due P ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Police reports 51 new COVID-19 patients in t ..

3 minutes ago

Brother shot and injures sister outside court

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.