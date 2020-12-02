Reference against Ishaq Dar adjourned till Dec 16

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 16, on graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 16, on graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned it without further proceeding due to the absence of defense counsel.

The co-accused including Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

However, their counsel Qazi Misbah couldn't attend the proceeding due to his engagements in IHC.

During hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the case record had reached back fromIHC. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case.