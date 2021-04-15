UrduPoint.com
References Against Zardari Adjourned Till April 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till April 21, in mega money laundering, park lane and Thatha Water Supply references against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The co-accused including Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and others could not be produced before the court due to closure of roads.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

After this, the hearing was adjourned till April 21.

