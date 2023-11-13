Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman Hears Complaints Against SPECO, SSGC

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against SPECO and SSGC at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana, on Monday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana Sohail Ahmed Khuhawar, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot Shah Murad, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO and other related officers, while on behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Syed Mazhar Ali Shah and Deputy Manager Saeed Ahmed Korejo and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the complaints received and 39 complaints presented against SEPCO of which 35 complaints were decided on the spot and the rest were given date in 04 applications/complaints. However, 19 complaints were received against SSGC, 15 were reviewed and decided and 04 complaints were dated for the next hearing.

He directed the officials of the concerned department that the complaints of the victims should be resolved as soon as possible and no one should be treated unfairly.

He assured the petitioners that their complaints would be acted upon within 30 days, otherwise, the case would be sent to the Federal Ombudsman and legal action would be taken against the officers violating the order.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

The Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to providing immediate justice to the poor people.

More Stories From Pakistan