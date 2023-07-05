Open Menu

Rehana Laghari For Election Reforms To Strengthen Role Of Women In Politics

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Rehana Laghari for election reforms to strengthen role of women in politics

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly and Pattern in Chief Women Parliamentary Caucus Sindh Rehana Laghari, on Wednesday, stressed on need of reforms in the election laws to strengthen role of women in politics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly and Pattern in Chief Women Parliamentary Caucus Sindh Rehana Laghari, on Wednesday, stressed on need of reforms in the election laws to strengthen role of women in politics.

She was addressing a consultative meeting of Women Parliamentary Caucus of National and Sindh Assembly on election reforms organised here at Sindh Assembly building in collaboration with UN Women and UNDP.

Rehana Laghari said that female members also wanted to contest elections on general seats so political parties should give tickets to women politicians to contest elections on general seats and necessary amendments be made in the relevant laws and rules.

The meeting discussed various matters concerning to election reforms for making women's role in politics and process of elections more effective and meaningful.

Secretary of Women Parliamentary Caucus National Assembly Dr. Shahida Rahmani, speaking at the occasion said that the meeting was aimed at formulating recommendations regarding reforms in election laws related to women so women members give their recommendations as to.

She added that such meetings would also be held in other assemblies of the country in collaboration with the Women Parliamentary Caucus of the National Assembly.

Member National Assembly Nafisa Shah said that most of the business in assemblies was done by women members that shows that women wanted to participate in every development process of the society including elections.

She suggested amending the election laws to increase women quota in assemblies from 5% to 10% and threshold of women's turnout from 10% to 20%.

Member Sindh Assembly Sharmila Farooqui pointed out issue of wrong entry of voters especially women in electoral rolls which cause inconvenience for them while casting their votes and women voters have to run from one polling station to another one.

MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali highlighted the issue of availability of identity cards to women and said "We go door to door to convince women to get ID cards and vote" but they face problems at NADRA.

MPA Mangla Sharma suggested increasing number of minority seats through amendment in election laws.

Senator Rubina Khalid, MNAs Nuzhat Pathan, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Tahira Aurangzeb, Members Sindh Assembly Heer Soho, Sadia Javed, Nida Khuhro, Tanzeela Ume Habiba, Ghazala Syal, Sarwat Fatima, Shahina Sher Ali, Shazia Karim and Shamim Mumtaz participated in the meeting.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director NADRA Syed Aziz, UN Women's Kapil Dev, Hasan Hakeem, UNDP Representative Ambar Syed also attended the meeting while Chief Technical Adviser UNDP Mary Cummins briefed the meeting on election reforms.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh National Assembly United Nations Business Minority Vote Mary Women Undp From

Recent Stories

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

11 seconds ago
 Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy ..

Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy Production Soon - CEO

11 minutes ago
 Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaff ..

Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaffen Division With Terrorism

13 minutes ago
 Moldova Needs to Develop Relations With Russia - E ..

Moldova Needs to Develop Relations With Russia - Ex-President

16 minutes ago
 UK, Poland Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement - ..

UK, Poland Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement - Gov't

16 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

16 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses d ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses deep grief over shahadat of sec ..

14 minutes ago
 Pentagon Running Large Language AI Tests to Assess ..

Pentagon Running Large Language AI Tests to Assess Their Reliability - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Canadian Govt. to Halt Advertising on Facebook, In ..

Canadian Govt. to Halt Advertising on Facebook, Instagram Over Bill C-18 Rift - ..

14 minutes ago
 Australia star Smith eyes all-time great status as ..

Australia star Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi observe ..

Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi observed July 5 as Black Day

14 minutes ago
 DRAP to issue warning letters on barcoding violati ..

DRAP to issue warning letters on barcoding violation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan