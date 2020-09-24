UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Appeals UN To Send Peace Mission To Hold Referendum In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:42 AM

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to hold referendum in IIOJK

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Wednesday appealed the United Nations to send peace mission in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to hold referendum for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Wednesday appealed the United Nations to send peace mission in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to hold referendum for the right to self-determination.

Since 415 days when India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the people of occupied valley were being deprived of basic amenities including food and medicine, also been caged in their own homes for no reason, he said while addressing a peace conference here.

The infants were dying without food and even pregnant women were not allowed to go to the hospitals, he said while urging the international community and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come forward and stand against all kinds of repressions in the IIOJK and Palestine.

The repressive forces across the globe were committing brutalities against innocent people, but sadly the world community including the UN has turned as silent spectators, he regretted.

The UN and other world powers must wake up and provide justice to the oppressed community wherever it exists, in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other war stricken parts of the country as maintaining peace was the foremost responsibility of the UN.

