Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif bags Kamal-e-Fun Award for year 2023

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif bagged Kamal-e-Fun Award for the year 2023 on Thursday for his services for literature.

Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) presented this award to prominent poet Iftikhar Arif at its head office in Islamabad.

The judges panel comprised of well-known writers and scholars; Dr. Inam ul Haq Javid, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Parveen Malik, Madad Ali Sindhi, Anwer Sen Roy, Dr. Rauf Parekh, Dr. Abaseen Yousafzai, Neelofar Iqbal, Hassam Hur, Hafeez Khan, Dr. Safeer Awan, Dr. Wahid Bukhsh Buzdar, Abdul Qayooum Bedar, Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Dr. Baseera Anbreen.

A special meeting was called in that regard in PAL headoffice today which was presided by Madad Ali Sindhi.

Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime’s achievement in creative and research work.

The amount of this award is Rs.1,000,000/-.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson, PAL has also announced the National Literary Awards for the year 2023, given on the best literary books written during the year 2023 in urdu and other Pakistani languages in a press conference.

According to the decision of the panel, for Urdu Prose (Creative Literature) Saadat Hasan Manto Award was given to Tahira Iqbal on her Book “Harrpa” (Judges: Neelofar Iqbal, Dr. Moeen Nizami and Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar) for Urdu Prose (Criticism & Research) Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award was given to Dr. Amjad Tufail and Farrukh Yaar on their books “Hamasar Urdu Afsana” and “Isheq Nama” on his book “Urdu Adab Maholiati Tanazur” (Judges: Dr. Rauf Parekh, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir and Dr. Khalid Mahmood Sanjrani), for Urdu Poetry, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award was given to Ghulam Hussain Sajid on his book “Tajawuz” (Judges: Nazeer Qaiser, Dr. Waheed Ahmad and Dr. Sahar Ansari), for Punjabi poetry Syed Waris Shah Award was given to Qabil Jafferi on his Book “Uppar” for Punjabi Prose Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award was given to Naseer Ahmad on his book “Kih Paatar Da Jeevna” ( Judges: Parveen Malik, Anjum Saleemi & Zubair Ahmad) for Sindhi Poetry Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award was given to Abrar Abro on his book “Akhun Khe Pandh Karno Aa” and for Sindhi Prose Mirza Qaleech Baig Award was given to Dr.

Mushtaq Bagani on his book “Nagar Thate Jo Samaj” (Judges: Madad Ali Sindhi, Shabnam Gul and Dr. Sher Maherani) for Pushto Poetry Khushhal Khan Khattak Award was given to M.R Shafaq on his book “Gul Rang”, and for Pushto Prose Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award was given to Abdul Karim Baryale on his book “Da Kulyato Da Matan Inteqadi Serena” (Judges: Dr. Abaseen Yousafzai, Dr. Aseer Mangal & Noor ul Amin Yousafzai), for Balochi Prose Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award was given to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf on his book “Balochi a Brahui Zubanani Siali” and for Balochi Poetry Mast Tawakli Award was given to Wahab Shohaz on his book “Charagan Dam Na Burtag” (Judges: Muhammad Yousuf Gichki, Zeenat Sana and Dr. Fazal Khaliq) for Seraiki Poetry Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award was given to Aziz Shahid on his book “Chaak” and for Seraiki Prose Dr. Maher Abdul Haq Award was given to Riffat Abbass on his book “Neelyan Silhan Pichhoon” (Judges: Rana Mahboob Akhtar, Habib Mohana and Saleem Shahzad) for Brahui Poetry Taj Muhammad Tajal Award was given to Babal Noor on his book “Chankas Astar” for Brahui Prose Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award was given to Imran Rafique on his book “Adabi Theory O Brahui Adab” (Judges: Abdul Qayoom Bedar, Afzal Murad and Afzal Mengal), for Hindko Poetry Saeen Ahmad Ali Award was given to Dr. Khawar Chaudhri on his book “Bujhna Deewa”, for Hindko Prose Khatir Ghaznavi Award was given to Akhtar Naeem on her Book “Qustantunia, Angoora, Samrna”, (Judges: Hassam Hur. Muhammad Zia ud Din and Nasir Ali Syed) for English Prose Pitras Bukhari Award was given to M. Athar Tahir on her book “Second Coming” , for English Poetry Daud Kamal Award was given to Ejaz Rahim on his Book “Beyond Dates and Pomegranates” (Judges: Dr. Muhammad Safeer Awan, Muneeza Shamsie, Haris Khalique) for Translation Muhamamd Hasan Askari Award was given to Shaukat Nawaz Niazi on his book “Jalawatni Aur Saltanat”. (Judges: Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmad, Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir and Mr. Arshad Waheed).

The Award money Rs. 200,000/- would be given to each of Award winner for the National Literary Award 2023.