UrduPoint.com

Renowned Poet Jaun Elia Remembered On 91st Birthday Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Renowned poet Jaun Elia remembered on 91st birthday anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Renowned poet, philosopher, biographer and scholar Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Asghar Naqvi, commonly known as Jaun Elia was remembered on his 91st birthday today (Wednesday).

To mark the birthday of Jaun Elia on Wednesday, the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) organized a mushaira in collaboration with urdu department of Urdu College University Lahore. DEMP also issued a special number of a magazine Mah-e-nau as a token of tribute to him.

Participants of the event noted that Jaun Elia's unique writing style fascinated the readers and he will always be remembered for his greatest services to the Urdu language.

He was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in 1931 and later migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya'ni, Gumaan, Lekan, Ramooz and Goya.

Jaun Alia was also awarded Presidential Pride of Performance for his literary services.

He died on November 8, 2002, in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Died Goya November Media Event

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

3 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.