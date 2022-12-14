Renowned poet Jaun Elia remembered on 91st birthday anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Renowned poet, philosopher, biographer and scholar Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Asghar Naqvi, commonly known as Jaun Elia was remembered on his 91st birthday today (Wednesday).

To mark the birthday of Jaun Elia on Wednesday, the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) organized a mushaira in collaboration with urdu department of Urdu College University Lahore. DEMP also issued a special number of a magazine Mah-e-nau as a token of tribute to him.

Participants of the event noted that Jaun Elia's unique writing style fascinated the readers and he will always be remembered for his greatest services to the Urdu language.

He was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in 1931 and later migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya'ni, Gumaan, Lekan, Ramooz and Goya.

Jaun Alia was also awarded Presidential Pride of Performance for his literary services.

He died on November 8, 2002, in Karachi.