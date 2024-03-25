Open Menu

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ Released

The latest publication by Tasneem Abidi, a renowned Urdu poet residing in America, titled ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat," has been released

The latest publication by Tasneem Abidi, a renowned urdu poet residing in America, titled 'Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat," has been released.

According to details, this 686-page anthology, curated by Anjuman Traqi Urdu, encompasses poets spanning from the inception to the partition of India and Pakistan, as well as poets from America, Canada, Europe, and various other nations.

In addition, numerous organizations are planning to arrange a book launch event in Karachi in the near future.

