Report exposes Modi regime’s multifaceted assault on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Following the unlawful actions by the Modi-led Indian regime since August 5, 2019, the lives of Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been under constant attack by the Hindutva BJP regime.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service sheds light on the multifaceted assault on occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi regime, revealing a concerning trend in the region’s tumultuous history.

New Delhi’s strategies encompass a wide array of political, cultural, and religious measures aimed at undermining the rights and identity of Kashmiri Muslims.

The report outlines a series of actions undertaken by the BJP government, including administrative, demographic, and electoral maneuvers, all intended to disempower and disenfranchise the Kashmiri people. Each policy decision seems meticulously crafted to erode the cultural and religious fabric of IIOJK’s Muslim community.

Drawing parallels with the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the report argues that Modi’s regime is implementing a similar model of occupation and colonization in IIOJK. The introduction of new land laws, aimed at facilitating the seizure of land from locals and transferring it to outsiders, further heightens tensions in the region.

Despite intensified repression aimed at silencing Kashmiri voices of freedom, the report warns that Modi’s policies of coercion and deceit will only bolster the resolve of Kashmiri Muslims in their resistance against occupation.

The ramifications of the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent actions by India, as outlined in the report, have profound and far-reaching effects, exacerbating the already volatile situation in IIOJK.