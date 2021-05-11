PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has decided to deploy its fully equipped ambulances at Bacha Khan International Airport to deal with any emergency and provide first hand healthcare facilities to the people coming from abroad, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmad said here on Tuesday.

Talking to media in Bacha Khan International Airport, he said that Rescue 1122 medical personnel deployed on corona virus prevention and safety measures.

He said, ambulances and medical team will be present in the premises of Bacha Khan International Airport and Corona virus symptoms or suspects need to be safely transported to hospital in ambulance.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of foreign and domestic passengers coming through Bach Khan International Airport, Dr Khatir Ahmed said.

He said, Rescue 1122 ambulances to provide services in other emergencies as well.