Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services

Rescue-1122 Attock has decided to cancel Eid holidays in a proactive move, for its staff to ensure prompt emergency services for people including accidents during Eid-ul-Fitr

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Rescue-1122 Attock has decided to cancel Eid holidays in a proactive move, for its staff to ensure prompt emergency services for people including accidents during Eid-ul-Fitr.

A comprehensive emergency plan has been devised, with the deployment of all ambulances including motorbike ambulances and firefighting vehicles at various points at all times.

Additionally, the control room staff has been directed to maintain round-the-clock alertness during the Eid period, reflecting a dedicated commitment to public safety.

APP/nsi/378