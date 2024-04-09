Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Attock Cancels Eid Holidays To Ensure Timely Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services

Rescue-1122 Attock has decided to cancel Eid holidays in a proactive move, for its staff to ensure prompt emergency services for people including accidents during Eid-ul-Fitr

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Rescue-1122 Attock has decided to cancel Eid holidays in a proactive move, for its staff to ensure prompt emergency services for people including accidents during Eid-ul-Fitr.

A comprehensive emergency plan has been devised, with the deployment of all ambulances including motorbike ambulances and firefighting vehicles at various points at all times.

Additionally, the control room staff has been directed to maintain round-the-clock alertness during the Eid period, reflecting a dedicated commitment to public safety.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Holidays Vehicles Attock All

Recent Stories

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

5 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

5 minutes ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

9 minutes ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

9 minutes ago
 Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv am ..

Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

15 minutes ago
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout ..

Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling

15 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive exam ..

SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

15 minutes ago
 Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregation ..

Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

15 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in ..

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

21 minutes ago
 District police distributes Eid gifts among famili ..

District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan