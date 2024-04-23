Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Launches Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Under the auspices of Punjab Emergency Department, Rescue 1122, Bahawalpur region, tree plantation drive has been launched across Bahawalpur district.
According to a press release issued here, the teams of Punjab Emergency Department, Rescue 1122, Bahawalpur region have intiated campaing tree plantation in all tehsils of Bahawalpur district.
District Emergency Officer, Dr Baqir Hussain himself had been monitoring the process of tree plantation in the district.
In his message, he urged people avoid using plastic bags and unnecessary usage of electricity and water. He emphasized the need to support efforts to promote tree plantation in Bahawalpur district.
